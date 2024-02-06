Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Ohio 12-10, Ball State 12-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ohio has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Worthen Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Ohio proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the RedHawks by a score of 78-69.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were able to grind out a solid victory over the Broncos on Saturday, taking the game 77-67.

The Bobcats' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Cardinals, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Ohio and the Cardinals are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Ohio's way against the Cardinals when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the Bobcats made off with a 90-70 victory. With Ohio ahead 54-32 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Ohio has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.