Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Ohio 12-10, Ball State 12-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Ball State will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Worthen Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Cardinals earned a 77-67 victory over the Broncos.

Meanwhile, Ohio had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the RedHawks. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as Ohio did.

The Cardinals' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Ball State and the Bobcats are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ball State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Ohio is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Ball State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Ohio is a slight 2-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.