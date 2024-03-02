Halftime Report

Western Michigan is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 32-26 lead against Ball State.

Western Michigan came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Western Michigan 10-18, Ball State 14-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Michigan is 2-8 against the Cardinals since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Worthen Arena. Western Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Western Michigan last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 70-67.

Central Michigan typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Ball State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 79-71 victory over the Chippewas.

The Broncos have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season. As for the Cardinals, the victory got them back to even at 14-14.

Western Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. The two teams have both performed well against the spread, with they at 16-12 and Ball State at 7-6 ATS.

Western Michigan came up short against the Cardinals when the teams last played back in February, falling 77-67. Can Western Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ball State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Ball State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.