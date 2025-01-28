Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Western Michigan 5-14, Ball State 9-10

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Ball State Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Worthen Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Western Michigan will head into Saturday's contest out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They suffered a grim 73-52 defeat to Central Michigan. The game marked the Broncos' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ball State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Illinois.

Ball State's loss came about despite a quality game from Ethan Brittain-Watts, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five assists. What's more, Brittain-Watts also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jermahri Hill, who earned 12 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Western Michigan has not been sharp recently as the team has lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season. As for Ball State, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Western Michigan came out on top in a nail-biter against Ball State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, sneaking past 78-76. Will Western Michigan repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.