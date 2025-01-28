Who's Playing
Western Michigan Broncos @ Ball State Cardinals
Current Records: Western Michigan 5-14, Ball State 9-10
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Ball State Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Worthen Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Western Michigan will head into Saturday's contest out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They suffered a grim 73-52 defeat to Central Michigan. The game marked the Broncos' lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ball State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Illinois.
Ball State's loss came about despite a quality game from Ethan Brittain-Watts, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five assists. What's more, Brittain-Watts also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jermahri Hill, who earned 12 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.
Western Michigan has not been sharp recently as the team has lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season. As for Ball State, they now have a losing record at 9-10.
Western Michigan came out on top in a nail-biter against Ball State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, sneaking past 78-76. Will Western Michigan repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Ball State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Western Michigan 78 vs. Ball State 76
- Feb 03, 2024 - Ball State 77 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Feb 18, 2023 - Western Michigan 78 vs. Ball State 68
- Jan 17, 2023 - Ball State 71 vs. Western Michigan 70
- Mar 04, 2022 - Ball State 64 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Jan 29, 2022 - Ball State 83 vs. Western Michigan 72
- Dec 22, 2020 - Ball State 76 vs. Western Michigan 68
- Feb 25, 2020 - Ball State 71 vs. Western Michigan 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Western Michigan 68 vs. Ball State 64
- Mar 02, 2019 - Ball State 60 vs. Western Michigan 58