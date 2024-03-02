Who's Playing
Western Michigan Broncos @ Ball State Cardinals
Current Records: Western Michigan 10-18, Ball State 14-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
What to Know
Western Michigan is 2-8 against the Cardinals since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Worthen Arena. Western Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.
The point spread may have favored Western Michigan last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 70-67.
Central Michigan typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Ball State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 79-71 victory over the Chippewas.
The Broncos have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season. As for the Cardinals, the victory got them back to even at 14-14.
Western Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. The two teams have both performed well against the spread, with they at 16-12 and Ball State at 7-6 ATS.
Western Michigan came up short against the Cardinals when the teams last played back in February, falling 77-67. Can Western Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Ball State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 146 points.
Series History
Ball State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Ball State 77 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Feb 18, 2023 - Western Michigan 78 vs. Ball State 68
- Jan 17, 2023 - Ball State 71 vs. Western Michigan 70
- Mar 04, 2022 - Ball State 64 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Jan 29, 2022 - Ball State 83 vs. Western Michigan 72
- Dec 22, 2020 - Ball State 76 vs. Western Michigan 68
- Feb 25, 2020 - Ball State 71 vs. Western Michigan 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Western Michigan 68 vs. Ball State 64
- Mar 02, 2019 - Ball State 60 vs. Western Michigan 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Ball State 79 vs. Western Michigan 59