Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Ball State
Current Records: Buffalo 9-10; Ball State 13-6
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals are 2-9 against the Buffalo Bulls since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Ball State and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John E. Worthen Arena. The Cardinals are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
A victory for Ball State just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 86-65 walloping at the Kent State Golden Flashes' hands. Guard Jaylin Sellers had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Toledo Rockets this past Friday, falling 86-77. The losing side was boosted by forward LaQuill Hardnett, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Buffalo have won nine out of their last 11 games against Ball State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Buffalo 80 vs. Ball State 74
- Jan 14, 2022 - Buffalo 74 vs. Ball State 68
- Feb 02, 2021 - Buffalo 78 vs. Ball State 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Buffalo 86 vs. Ball State 69
- Feb 18, 2020 - Buffalo 72 vs. Ball State 59
- Jan 07, 2020 - Ball State 88 vs. Buffalo 68
- Jan 29, 2019 - Buffalo 83 vs. Ball State 59
- Jan 06, 2018 - Buffalo 83 vs. Ball State 63
- Feb 03, 2017 - Buffalo 96 vs. Ball State 69
- Jan 14, 2017 - Ball State 92 vs. Buffalo 77
- Jan 26, 2016 - Buffalo 76 vs. Ball State 64