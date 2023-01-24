Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Ball State

Current Records: Buffalo 9-10; Ball State 13-6

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals are 2-9 against the Buffalo Bulls since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Ball State and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John E. Worthen Arena. The Cardinals are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

A victory for Ball State just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 86-65 walloping at the Kent State Golden Flashes' hands. Guard Jaylin Sellers had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Toledo Rockets this past Friday, falling 86-77. The losing side was boosted by forward LaQuill Hardnett, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won nine out of their last 11 games against Ball State.