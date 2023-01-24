Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Ball State

Current Records: Buffalo 9-10; Ball State 13-6

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals haven't won a game against the Buffalo Bulls since Jan. 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Cardinals and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

A victory for Ball State just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their painful 86-65 defeat to the Kent State Golden Flashes might stick with them for a while. Guard Jaylin Sellers had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Toledo Rockets this past Friday, falling 86-77. Despite the loss, Buffalo got a solid performance out of forward LaQuill Hardnett, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Ball State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 80-74 to the Bulls. Maybe Ball State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Buffalo have won nine out of their last 11 games against Ball State.