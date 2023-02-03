The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Ball State Cardinals on Friday night. Eastern Michigan had lost five straight games before beating Miami (Ohio) and Ohio in its last two games. Ball State is on a two-game winning streak of its own, picking up road wins against Northern Illinois and Bowling Green.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Cardinals are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 149.5. Before entering any Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan:

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Ball State -11.5

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan over/under: 150 points

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Ball State -600, Eastern Michigan +430

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan picks: See picks here

Why Ball State can cover

Ball State is returning home with confidence following a pair of road wins at Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. The Cardinals were only 4.5-point favorites in their 87-69 win over the Huskies, and they were 2-point favorites in their 69-60 win against the Falcons. Ball State as jumped into solo fourth place in the MAC standings heading into Friday's slate, sitting just two games back of first place.

Junior guard Jarron Coleman leads a balanced Ball State lineup with 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, scoring at least 19 points in three straight games. Sophomore guard Jaylin Sellers (13.0), senior guard Demarius Jacobs (12.0) and sophomore center Payton Sparks (12.0) are each scoring in double figures as well. Ball State has won and covered the spread in six straight meetings between these teams.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Eastern Michigan has been able to turn its season around following a rough start, as it went 1-6 in its first seven conference games. The Eagles were able to get back on track with a 74-69 win at Miami (Ohio) as 6.5-point underdogs, and they added a 90-79 win over Ohio as 7.5-point underdogs on Tuesday. They nearly pulled off a huge upset three games ago as well, losing to Toledo by five points as 20.5-point underdogs.

Star guard Emoni Bates had a career night against the Rockets, pouring in 43 points on 15 of 23 shooting, including 9 of 14 from 3-point range. Bates has been the team's best player this season, averaging 20.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He is joined in double figures by Tyson Acuff (13.1) and Noah Farrakhan (12.8).

How to make Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State picks

The model has simulated Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 50-29 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.