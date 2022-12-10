Who's Playing

Evansville @ Ball State

Current Records: Evansville 3-8; Ball State 5-4

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Evansville Aces at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cardinals had enough points to win and then some against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Wednesday, taking their game 76-59.

Meanwhile, Evansville didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 win. Evansville relied on the efforts of guard Marvin Coleman II, who had 18 points and five assists, and forward Yacine Toumi, who had 18 points along with six rebounds. Coleman II hadn't helped his team much against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

It was close but no cigar for Ball State as they fell 79-75 to Evansville when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Maybe Ball State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Evansville have won two out of their last three games against Ball State.