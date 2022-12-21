Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Ball State

Current Records: Georgia Southern 7-5; Ball State 7-4

What to Know

After a six-game homestand, the Georgia Southern Eagles will be on the road. They and the Ball State Cardinals will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John E. Worthen Arena. The Eagles will be hoping to build upon the 82-71 win they picked up against Ball State when they previously played in November of last year.

The Campbell Fighting Camels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Georgia Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Georgia Southern escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 54-53.

Meanwhile, Ball State didn't have too much trouble with the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday as they won 83-69. Ball State can attribute much of their success to guard Jaylin Sellers, who had 24 points.

Their wins bumped the Eagles to 7-5 and the Cardinals to 7-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgia Southern and Ball State clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.