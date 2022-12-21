Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Ball State

Current Records: Georgia Southern 7-5; Ball State 7-4

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Ball State Cardinals in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at John E. Worthen Arena. The Eagles will be hoping to build upon the 82-71 win they picked up against Ball State when they previously played in November of last year.

The Campbell Fighting Camels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Georgia Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Georgia Southern escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 54-53.

Meanwhile, Ball State had enough points to win and then some against the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday, taking their contest 83-69. Guard Jaylin Sellers was the offensive standout of the game for Ball State, picking up 24 points.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Georgia Southern to 7-5 and the Cardinals to 7-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 8-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Georgia Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.