Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Ball State

Current Records: Illinois State 5-6; Ball State 6-4

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will take on the Illinois State Redbirds at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Cardinals will be seeking to avenge the 85-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 18 of last year.

Ball State didn't have too much trouble with the Evansville Aces at home on Saturday as they won 88-69. Ball State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaylin Sellers (20), center Payton Sparks (18), guard Jarron Coleman (15), and forward Basheer Jihad (12).

Meanwhile, the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Illinois State proved too difficult a challenge. Illinois State snuck past SIU-Edwardsville with a 77-71 victory. Guard Darius Burford was the offensive standout of the contest for the Redbirds, picking up 20 points in addition to five boards.

Their wins bumped the Cardinals to 6-4 and Illinois State to 5-6. In Ball State's win, Jaylin Sellers had 20 points and Payton Sparks posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. We'll see if Illinois State have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ball State and Illinois State both have one win in their last two games.