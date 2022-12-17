Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Ball State

Current Records: Illinois State 5-6; Ball State 6-4

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds will take on the Ball State Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Illinois State proved too difficult a challenge. The Redbirds snuck past the Cougars with a 77-71 victory. Among those leading the charge for Illinois State was guard Darius Burford, who had 20 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Ball State strolled past the Evansville Aces with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 88-69. Ball State can attribute much of their success to guard Jaylin Sellers, who had 20 points, and center Payton Sparks, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Illinois State is expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Redbirds took their game against the Cardinals when the two teams previously met in December of last year by a conclusive 85-64 score. Will Illinois State repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ball State and Illinois State both have one win in their last two games.