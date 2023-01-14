Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Ball State

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 7-9; Ball State 11-5

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Ball State and the RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Cardinals were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 76-71 to the Ohio Bobcats.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Miami (Ohio) proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Ohio) took down Buffalo 91-80.

Ball State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Miami (Ohio)'s win lifted them to 7-9 while Ball State's loss dropped them down to 11-5. We'll see if the RedHawks can repeat their recent success or if the Cardinals bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 10-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Ball State and Miami (Ohio) both have five wins in their last ten games.