Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) @ Ball State
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 7-9; Ball State 11-5
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Ball State and the RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Cardinals were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 76-71 to the Ohio Bobcats.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Miami (Ohio) proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Ohio) took down Buffalo 91-80.
Ball State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Miami (Ohio)'s win lifted them to 7-9 while Ball State's loss dropped them down to 11-5. We'll see if the RedHawks can repeat their recent success or if the Cardinals bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 10-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Ball State and Miami (Ohio) both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Jan 25, 2022 - Ball State 81 vs. Miami (Ohio) 64
- Jan 19, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 81 vs. Ball State 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Ball State 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 62
- Feb 19, 2019 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. Ball State 66
- Jan 22, 2019 - Miami (Ohio) 71 vs. Ball State 65
- Jan 20, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 71 vs. Ball State 53
- Jan 10, 2017 - Ball State 85 vs. Miami (Ohio) 74
- Mar 07, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 49 vs. Ball State 47
- Feb 16, 2016 - Ball State 73 vs. Miami (Ohio) 56
- Jan 16, 2016 - Ball State 48 vs. Miami (Ohio) 46