Who's Playing

Ohio @ Ball State

Regular Season Records: Ohio 18-13; Ball State 20-11

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats are 10-2 against the Ball State Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Ohio and Ball State are set to clash at 1:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney. The Bobcats will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Ohio simply couldn't be stopped this past Friday, as they easily beat the Bowling Green Falcons at home 92-58. Ohio relied on the efforts of forward Dwight Wilson III, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards, and guard Elmore James, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Ball State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 87-81 to the Toledo Rockets. Ball State's loss came about despite a quality game from center Payton Sparks, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bobcats enter the contest with 78.6 points per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. The Cardinals have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.40%.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won ten out of their last 12 games against Ball State.