Ball State vs. Toledo: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ball State vs. Toledo basketball game
Who's Playing
Toledo @ Ball State
Current Records: Toledo 8-5; Ball State 7-6
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals will take on the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State will be seeking to avenge the 80-72 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 26 of last year.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Cardinals took down the Portland Pilots 61-46 last week. The Cardinals' G Ishmael El-Amin filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points.
Meanwhile, Toledo's 2019 ended with a 78-66 loss against the Bradley Braves on Saturday. C Luke Knapke put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 13 points along with nine boards and three blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Ball State are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 10.5-point spread last Wednesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Ball State's victory lifted them to 7-6 while Toledo's defeat dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if Toledo bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $17.50
Odds
The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ball State have won six out of their last eight games against Toledo.
- Feb 26, 2019 - Toledo 80 vs. Ball State 72
- Jan 04, 2019 - Ball State 79 vs. Toledo 64
- Feb 17, 2018 - Ball State 99 vs. Toledo 71
- Jan 30, 2018 - Ball State 75 vs. Toledo 63
- Feb 28, 2017 - Ball State 82 vs. Toledo 74
- Jan 31, 2017 - Ball State 81 vs. Toledo 80
- Feb 23, 2016 - Toledo 77 vs. Ball State 67
- Jan 06, 2016 - Ball State 87 vs. Toledo 69
