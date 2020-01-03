Ball State vs. Toledo: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Toledo @ Ball State

Current Records: Toledo 8-5; Ball State 7-6

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will take on the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State will be seeking to avenge the 80-72 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 26 of last year.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Cardinals took down the Portland Pilots 61-46 last week. The Cardinals' G Ishmael El-Amin filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points.

Meanwhile, Toledo's 2019 ended with a 78-66 loss against the Bradley Braves on Saturday. C Luke Knapke put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 13 points along with nine boards and three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Ball State are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 10.5-point spread last Wednesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Ball State's victory lifted them to 7-6 while Toledo's defeat dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if Toledo bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $17.50

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Ball State have won six out of their last eight games against Toledo.