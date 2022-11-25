Who's Playing

Vermont @ Ball State

Current Records: Vermont 1-5; Ball State 3-1

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will square off against the Vermont Catamounts at noon ET on Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. Ball State will be strutting in after a win while Vermont will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Cardinals strolled past the IU-South Bend Titans with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 86-72.

As for the Catamounts, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 73-44 walloping at the Yale Bulldogs' hands on Tuesday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Vermont was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Ball State is now 3-1 while Vermont sits at 1-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals enter the matchup with a 51.10% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Catamounts are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.