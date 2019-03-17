Battling prostate cancer, Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones gets emotional after Monarchs earn NCAA Tournament bid
Jones is taking ODU for the Tournament for the first time since 2011
Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones led his Monarchs to an NCAA Tournament berth on Saturday as they defeated Western Kentucky in the Conference USA championship game, and all he could do was stuff his face in a towel on the sideline as confetti fell and emotion overcame him.
Jones, in his sixth year at Old Dominion, is headed to the NCAAs for the first time since took the helm for the Monarchs. That's enough reason to be emotional. Here's more: he announced last fall he is battling prostate cancer.
Jones and ODU were the top-seeded team in the C-USA Tournament, but arguably less talented than Western Kentucky, a team that features big man Charles Bassey, a potential first-rounder in the NBA Draft this summer. But the Monarchs were able to top WKU 62-56, a third win over the Hilltoppers this season.
Jones and Old Dominion certainly won't be a trendy Final Four pick -- they had just one win over a ranked opponent all season -- but he and his squad are the best feel-good story of the weekend.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Zion, Duke too much for FSU
Zion Williamson led Duke with 21 points in a 73-63 win for the Blue Devils
-
Duke wins ACC Tournament, Zion scores 21
Duke beat FSU on Saturday night and now wait for its seeding on Selection Sunday
-
Conference tournament picks, odds 2019
Who will win the three remaining major conference championship tournaments? Our experts weigh...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn odds, expert picks
Michael Rusk is on a hot streak on his college basketball picks.
-
2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, updates
The Huskies and Ducks will meet on Saturday in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 title
-
ISU grabs Big 12 title, March momentum
Cyclones showed off their balance in dominant 78-66 Big 12 championship game victory