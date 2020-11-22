Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew announced via his Twitter account on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The positive test means Drew will be quarantining for nearly two weeks and will not be around the program to start its season. Baylor is ranked No. 2 the AP preseason Top 25, its highest ranking heading into a season in school history.

Drew's positive test is not halting Baylor's season as of Sunday night, however.

Baylor men's basketball spokesman David Kaye told CBS Sports everyone in the program with the exception of Drew tested negative Friday and Sunday. It's believed, at this point, Drew contracted the coronavirus at home, Kaye said.

Baylor plans to get on a Connecticut-bound charter plane Monday morning and will be tested immediately upon arrival at Mohegan Sun. While on site, every team will receive a PCR test every morning. If Baylor is able to play its games as scheduled it will be coached by associate head coach Jerome Tang. The program still intends to play its scheduled games on Wednesday and Thursday in the 2K Empire Classic at Mohegan Sun, which has seen a rash of teams have to bail on "Bubbleville" in light of COVID-19 halts. Baylor is scheduled to play No. 18 Arizona State on Wednesday before meeting either No. 3 Villanova or Boston College on Thanksgiving.

What remains unresolved at the moment is whether or not Baylor's opponents will sign off on playing BU in light of Drew's positive test. Sources previously told CBS Sports that Baylor dealt with positive coronavirus cases in its men's basketball program earlier this offseason.

Drew is the latest men's Division I coach to test positive for the coronavirus and publicly disclose the diagnosis. Previous positives include Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Washington State's Kyle Smith, Mississippi's Kermit Davis, Toledo's Tod Kowalczyk and Oakland's Greg Kampe.