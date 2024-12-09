Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Abilene Christian 6-3, Baylor 5-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Baylor. They will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET at Foster Pavilion. The Bears will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Wednesday, Baylor was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 76-72 to UConn.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Robert O. Wright III, who went 9 for 14 en route to 22 points. Another player making a difference was Norchad Omier, who had 14 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian earned a 78-70 victory over N. Mex. State on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Wildcats.

Hunter Jack Madden and Quion Williams were among the main playmakers for Abilene Christian as the former went 6 for 10 en route to 24 points plus two steals and the latter went 6 for 8 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Madden a new career-high in threes (five).

Baylor's loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for Abilene Christian, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Baylor has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Abilene Christian, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3. Given Baylor's sizable advantage in that area, Abilene Christian will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Baylor is a big 22.5-point favorite against Abilene Christian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.