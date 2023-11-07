Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Auburn 0-0, Baylor 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.45

What to Know

The Baylor Bears will host the Auburn Tigers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Sanford Pentagon.

Keep your eye on offensive rebounds in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. Baylor were ranked 60th in the nation in offensive rebounds last season, having averaged 11.9 per game. Auburn did even better, as they were ranked 53rd with an average of 11.9 per game.

Looking back to last season, Baylor had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record. Similarly, Auburn assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-11.

Baylor will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. They finished last season with a 15-16 record against the spread.

Baylor was able to grind out a solid victory over Auburn in their previous meeting back in January of 2021, winning 84-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Baylor since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Baylor is a slight 2-point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.