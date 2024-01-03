Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Baylor and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 58-39 lead over Cornell.

Baylor already has five blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Cornell 10-2, Baylor 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Cornell has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Baylor Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Foster Pavillion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Cornell had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-64 win over the Raiders. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, as Cornell's was.

Baylor has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 26 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped last Friday as they easily beat the Delta Devils 107-48 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Baylor has managed all season.

Baylor can attribute much of their success to Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored 26 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Nunn, who scored 15 points along with four steals.

The Big Red have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for the Bears, they pushed their record up to 10-2 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Baylor (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggles in that department as they've made 52.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Baylor and Cornell pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Baylor, as the team is favored by a full 16 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Baylor is a big 16-point favorite against Cornell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166 points.

