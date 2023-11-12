Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-1, Baylor 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Baylor Bears at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ferrell Center. Gardner-Webb might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up ten turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Gardner-Webb found out the hard way. They received a tough blow as they fell 86-68 to the Razorbacks.

Despite their loss, Gardner-Webb saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Julien Soumaoro, who earned 15 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Cheickna Sissoko, who earned 10 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Baylor was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 96-70 victory over the Golden Eagles at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for Baylor.

The Razorbacks' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Bulldogs' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.