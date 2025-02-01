Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Kansas 15-5, Baylor 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kansas and Baylor are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foster Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Tuesday, Kansas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against UCF, but they still walked away with a 91-87 victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Dickinson, who posted 24 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Another player making a difference was Flory Bidunga, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

Kansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They are 4-1 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, Baylor fought the good fight in their overtime game against BYU on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 93-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from VJ Edgecombe, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus five assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert O. Wright III, who posted 22 points plus six assists.

Kansas is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which lines up perfectly with their 15-5 record this season. As for Baylor, their loss dropped their record down to 13-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kansas has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Kansas came up short against Baylor when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 82-74. Can Kansas avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Baylor and Kansas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.