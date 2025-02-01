Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Kansas 15-5, Baylor 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Baylor is heading back home. They and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foster Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Baylor fought the good fight in their overtime match against BYU on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Cougars 93-89.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from VJ Edgecombe, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus five assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert O. Wright III, who posted 22 points in addition to six assists.

Even though they lost, Baylor smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Kansas beat UCF 91-87 on Tuesday.

Kansas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Hunter Dickinson led the charge by scoring 24 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Flory Bidunga was another key player, dropping a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

Baylor's loss dropped their record down to 13-7. As for Kansas, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which lines up perfectly with their 15-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Baylor is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 7-12 ATS record.

Odds

Baylor is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jayhawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor and Kansas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.