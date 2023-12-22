Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-11, Baylor 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Baylor. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ferrell Center. The timing is sure in Baylor's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while Miss Valley State has not had much luck on the away from home, with 14 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, the Bears couldn't handle the Blue Devils and fell 78-70.

Despite the defeat, Baylor got a solid performance out of Yves Missi, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Miss Valley State and boy were they right. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 79-50 bruising that the Golden Hurricane dished out on Tuesday. Miss Valley State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 39.5% worse than the opposition.

Miss Valley State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Rayquan Brown, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds, and Arecko Gipson who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Miss Valley State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 9-2. As for the Delta Devils, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Baylor just can't miss this season, having made 50.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've only made 35.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Baylor's sizeable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Baylor against Miss Valley State when the teams last played back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 117-53 victory. With Baylor ahead 61-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 38-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.