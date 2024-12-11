Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Norfolk State 6-4, Baylor 6-3

Spartans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Baylor Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET at Foster Pavilion. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

Norfolk State will head out to face Baylor after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. Norfolk State fell 80-67 to Hofstra. The Spartans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Norfolk State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jalen Myers, who earned 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Baylor, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Abilene Christian 88-57. The Bears have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 31 points or more this season.

Baylor's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jayden Nunn, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points. Nunn's performance made up for a slower matchup against UConn on Wednesday. The team also got some help courtesy of VJ Edgecombe, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and four steals.

Norfolk State's loss ended an 18-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-4. As for Baylor, they pushed their record up to 6-3 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Norfolk State just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've made 48.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Norfolk State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 25.5 points. Norfolk State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Baylor has won both of the games they've played against Norfolk State in the last 2 years.