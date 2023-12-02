Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Northwestern State 1-6, Baylor 7-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Baylor is 3-0 against Northwestern State since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Baylor Bears will be playing at home against the Northwestern State Demons at 6:00 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. Northwestern State is crawling into this contest hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Baylor will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

Baylor has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 26 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Colonels at home to the tune of 108-70. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 26.5 in Baylor's favor.

Baylor got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Langston Love out in front who scored 23 points. Love continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. RayJ Dennis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 20 to 5 on offense, a fact Northwestern State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell to the Warhawks 74-70.

The Bears' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 95.0 points per game. As for the Demons, their loss dropped their record down to 1-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Baylor have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwestern State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Baylor beat Northwestern State 58-48 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Does Baylor have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Baylor has won all of the games they've played against Northwestern State in the last 8 years.