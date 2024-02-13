Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Oklahoma 18-6, Baylor 17-6

What to Know

Baylor is 9-1 against the Sooners since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Foster Pavillion. Baylor might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

After a string of three wins, Baylor's good fortune finally ran out. They fell just short of the Jayhawks by a score of 64-61. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Baylor has scored all season.

Despite the loss, Baylor had strong showings from Yves Missi, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks, and Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Walter didn't help Baylor's cause all that much against the Red Raiders on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, a fact Oklahoma proved on Saturday. They secured a 66-62 W over the Cowboys. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Oklahoma.

Among those leading the charge was Jalon Moore, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 17-6. As for the Sooners, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which lines up perfectly with their 18-6 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Baylor just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Baylor in mind: they have a solid 14-8-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Baylor is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Baylor has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.