Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Baylor looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 40-35 lead against TCU.

If Baylor keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-4 in no time. On the other hand, TCU will have to make due with a 14-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: TCU 14-5, Baylor 14-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.47

What to Know

After two games on the road, Baylor is heading back home. The Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foster Pavillion. Baylor has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Saturday, the Bears lost 75-73 to the Longhorns on a last-minute layup with but a second left in the second quarter.

Despite their loss, Baylor saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Bridges, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs earned a 74-69 win over the Cowboys on Tuesday. The win was all the more spectacular given TCU was down 17 points with 5:59 left in the first half.

TCU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Emanuel Miller out in front who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Avery Anderson III was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 14-4. As for the Horned Frogs, their win bumped their record up to 14-5.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Baylor just can't miss this season, having made 49.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've made 48.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Baylor and TCU have both performed well against the spread, with Baylor at 12-6 and TCU at 3-2 ATS.

Odds

Baylor is a 4.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TCU.