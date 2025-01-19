Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: TCU 9-7, Baylor 11-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $57.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Baylor is heading back home. They and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Foster Pavilion. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Baylor came up short against Arizona and fell 81-70.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Josh Ojianwuna, who scored eight points along with six rebounds and two steals. Robert O. Wright III was another key player, earning 16 points.

Meanwhile, TCU entered their match against Utah on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. TCU fell 73-65 to Utah. The Horned Frogs didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Like TCU, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Vasean Allette led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Allette a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Baylor's loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for TCU, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-7.

Looking ahead, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing at home.

Baylor beat TCU 62-54 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Baylor repeat their success, or does TCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Baylor is a big 12.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Baylor has won 7 out of their last 10 games against TCU.