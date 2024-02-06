Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Texas Tech 16-5, Baylor 16-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Foster Pavillion. Baylor might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Baylor proved. Not to be outdone by the Cyclones, the Bears got past the Cyclones on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Jayden Nunn with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Baylor.

Baylor's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Bridges, who scored 14 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Nunn, who scored 16 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bearcats by a score of 75-72. It was the first time this season that Texas Tech let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, Texas Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Robert Jennings, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Jennings didn't help Texas Tech's cause all that much against the Horned Frogs on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Bears' victory bumped their record up to 16-5. As for the Red Raiders, their defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Baylor against the Red Raiders in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 89-62 victory. Does Baylor have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Red Raiders turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Baylor is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Baylor has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas Tech.