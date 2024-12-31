Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Baylor and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Utah 37-17.

Baylor already has six blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Utah 8-3, Baylor 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Baylor is preparing for their first Big 12 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They will play host again on Tuesday to welcome the Utah Utes, where tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET at Foster Pavilion. The Bears have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Baylor is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 107-53 victory over Arlington Bapt. The Bears have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 25 points or more this season.

Baylor smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Utah pushed their score all the way to 88 last Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 95-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of Iowa.

Despite the defeat, Utah had strong showings from Lawson Lovering, who went 11 for 14 en route to 25 points, and Mason Madsen, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Lovering also posted a 78.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Baylor's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-3. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.9 points per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-1 against the spread).

Odds

Baylor is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

