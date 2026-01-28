A Big 12 showdown on Wednesday's college basketball schedule has the Baylor Bears visiting the Cincinnati Bearcats. Baylor (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) has dropped three straight, including a 97-90 defeat to TCU on Saturday. Cincy (10-10, 2-5 Big 12) is coming off back-to-back losses, most recently falling 82-68 to Arizona State on Saturday. The teams split their two meetings last season, with the home team winning each game.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Bears are 3-1 all-time versus Cincy. The Bearcats are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. Baylor odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 147.5. Before making any Baylor vs. Cincinnati picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Cincinnati vs. Baylor 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Baylor vs. Cincinnati:

Cincinnati vs. Baylor spread: Cincinnati -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cincinnati vs. Baylor over/under: 147.5 points Cincinnati vs. Baylor money line: Cincinnati -186, Baylor +154 Cincinnati vs. Baylor picks: See picks at SportsLine Cincinnati vs. Baylor streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated Cincinnati vs. Baylor 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (147.5 points). No power conference team has favored the Under as much as Cincinnati, as it is 15-5 for the Bearcats this season. Out of the 365 Division I teams, just three have better Under records than Cincy. The Under is also 11-2 (85%) for Cincinnati when the over/under is greater than 145 points.

As for Baylor, it has gone under in three of its last four road games and five of its last eight contests overall. Additionally, each of the four all-time meetings between these teams have finished well under 147.5 points as none of them even reached 140 points. With that, the model has the Under hitting in over 50% of simulations.

