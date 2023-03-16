Things seemed to be starting off so well. On Wednesday morning, Grand Canyon's men's basketball official Twitter account checked in with a video and a pair of photos to document the start of their cherished trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Alas, the team's charter plane that took off from Phoenix wound up landing in Denver, site of their Friday game vs. Gonzaga in the NCAAs ... without all of their gear.

Shortly after arriving, it was realized that none of the Antelopes' uniforms, warmups, shoes — most of the key basketball gear used for practicing and playing — was on the team's plane, GCU sports information director Josh Hauser told CBS Sports.

And so began another chapter in the long history of college basketball travel nightmares. All of Grand Canyon's cheer and band equipment was on the plane. All instruments and pep gear, not a problem. But jerseys? Socks? Sweatbands? Back in Phoenix. For now. The plan is to get GCU's gear to Denver by late Wednesday night.

The team was prepared to practice on Wednesday night in street clothes, including some basic GCU T-shirts if need be.

"Crazy way to start the trip," GCU coach Bryce Drew texted CBS Sports.

But here comes big brother to the rescue. As fate would have it, Baylor was also in Denver and preparing for its Friday game against UC Santa Barbara. So, BU coach Scott Drew did his younger brother Bryce a solid: he made sure Grand Canyon could practice in Baylor's backup uniforms.

"We're gonna hook 'em up," Scott Drew told CBS Sports. "What are big brothers for!"

Bryce Drew said some staff members were going to make an emergency run to the nearest Nike Store, just in case.

A memory made — well before the ball even gets tipped. The 14th-seeded Lopes play No. 3 Gonzaga on Friday at 7:35 p.m. ET.