Baylor Lady Bears get fast-food treatment from President Donald Trump at White House to celebrate championship
Apparently this trend isn't going anywhere as another team was given fast food after winning a national title
Apparently, this whole serving fast food to champions thing isn't going anywhere any time soon. The Baylor Lady Bears visited the White House to commemorate last month's national championship. It's the first women's team to visit Donald Trump's White House, and apparently Trump liked the reception to his fast food-fest with Clemson so much he's just going to keep doing it.
With Clemson, of course, it was done out of necessity since much of the White House resident staff wasn't present to help. However, at this point it's become apparent it's here to stay, as Trump has done it with several teams since.
The players seemed to like it, but Baylor coach coach Kim Mulkey didn't seem so keen.
It's a fun little bit that seems to be popular with people, and it definitely juxtaposes the etiquette you'd expect out of the White House. Whether or not people like it, however, is obviously a matter of taste. Suffice it to say, Mulkey doesn't look like she's a huge fan of the spread, but at least the players appeared to be having a good time with it.
