Teams looking to get back on track meet when the Norfolk State Spartans battle the Baylor Bears in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday afternoon. Norfolk State is coming off a 68-67 loss at James Madison on Saturday, while Baylor dropped a 78-71 decision at Memphis that same day. The Spartans (4-6), who have lost two in a row, are 0-5 on the road this season. The Bears (6-2), who are 2-2 in their last four games, are 4-0 on their home court in 2025.

Tipoff from Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas, is set for noon ET. Baylor leads the all-time series 5-0, including a 94-69 win last season. Baylor is a 27.5-point favorite in the latest Norfolk State vs. Baylor odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5.

Over the past five college basketball seasons, Matt is up more than $1,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks, and he enters this matchup on a 15-10 run on his CBB money-line picks (+189).

Now, the model has simulated Norfolk State vs. Baylor 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Baylor vs. Norfolk State:

Norfolk State vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -27.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Norfolk State vs. Baylor over/under: 149.5 points Norfolk State vs. Baylor money line: Norfolk State +3500, Baylor -20000

How to make Baylor vs. Norfolk State picks

Severance is going Under on the total (149.5 points). The under has hit in four of Norfolk State's last seven games.

Anthony McComb III is one of three Spartans players to average in double-digit scoring. He leads the team with a 16.2 points-per-game average. Baylor, meanwhile, has five players that average 10.1 points or more. The Bears are led by Cameron Carr at 21.8 points per game. You can only see Severance's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Norfolk State?