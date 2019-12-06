Baylor vs. Arizona: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 18 Baylor (home) vs. No. 12 Arizona (away)

Current Records: Baylor 6-1; Arizona 9-0

What to Know

The #18 Baylor Bears will stay at home another game and welcome the #12 Arizona Wildcats at noon ET on Saturday at Ferrell Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Baylor coming into their matchup against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Tuesday, the team laid those doubts to rest. The Bears put a hurting on Maryland-Eastern Shore to the tune of 78-46. Baylor got double-digit scores from four players: G Jared Butler (20), G Devonte Bandoo (14), G Matthew Mayer (12), and G MaCio Teague (10).

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, Arizona took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 73-66 on Sunday. Arizona's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Dylan Smith, who had 20 points, and F Chase Jeter, who had 17 points along with nine rebounds.

Their wins bumped Baylor to 6-1 and Arizona to 9-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bears come into the contest boasting the 32nd most points per game in the league at 79.9. The Wildcats have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.80% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.