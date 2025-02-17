New Big 12 rivals will go head-to-head on Monday when the Baylor Bears host the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats. Baylor is 16-9 on the season and currently sits fifth in the Big 12 standings with an 8-6 record, while Arizona is 17-8 overall but 11-3 (second) in its first season in the league. The Wildcats captured an 81-70 victory as 5.5-point home favorites in the first Big 12 matchup between these two programs but the Bears did win and cover both legs of a home-and-home series in 2018 and 2019.

For Monday's matchup, tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas. The Bears are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Arizona odds, while the over/under is 151.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Baylor vs. Arizona spread: Baylor -1.5

Baylor vs. Arizona over/under: 151.5 points

Baylor vs. Arizona money line: Baylor -119, Arizona -101

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor is coming off a 74-71 win over West Virginia on Saturday in overtime and now has to make the quick turnaround to take on Arizona. That will be a test for a Baylor rotation that only incorporated seven players on Saturday, but the Bears still managed to get four players to double-figures in scoring despite only shooting 38.9% from the floor as a team.

Norchad Omier recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds while adding four steals Langston Love also had 17 points thanks to a 12-for-12 day from the free-throw line. Despite the limited rotation, Baylor ran the Mountaineers off the 3-point line, with West Virginia going only 8-for-31 from beyond the arc. The Bears have covered the spread six times in a row when playing on a Monday at home. See which team to pick here.

Why Arizona can cover

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off a gut-wrenching loss against No. 6 Houston on Saturday. Caleb Love had 17 points and seven assists in the defeat but did turn the ball over five times. KJ Lewis also contributed 13 points off the bench and Arizona had a 31-24 advantage on the glass but was undone by a 5-for-23 night from the 3-point line.

However, Arizona has still covered the spread in six of its last eight games, and also beat Baylor 81-70 on Jan. 14. Henri Veesear had 19 points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes in that victory while Jaden Bradley added 13 points, six assists and five rebounds. See which team to pick here.

