Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Baylor

Current Records: Arkansas 14-6; Baylor 15-5

What to Know

The #17 Baylor Bears will play host again and welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks to Ferrell Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET Saturday. The Bears will be hoping to build upon the 81-72 win they picked up against Arkansas when they previously played in March of 2021.

Baylor didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday, but they still walked away with a 75-69 win. Baylor got double-digit scores from four players: guard LJ Cryer (22), guard Adam Flagler (17), forward Jalen Bridges (11), and guard Langston Love (11). Cryer had some trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas was the clear victor by a 60-40 margin over the Tigers. Arkansas' guard Davonte Davis was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 16 points along with seven boards.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Razorbacks have struggled against the spread on the road.

Their wins bumped Baylor to 15-5 and Arkansas to 14-6. Jalen Bridges will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 11 points in addition to nine rebounds on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Arkansas' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.