The No. 2 Baylor Bears can move a step closer to the best start in school history when they host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon as part of the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Bears have won all but two of their games by double digits and are two victories shy of matching the record 17-0 start set in 2011-12. Baylor also owns a 6-1 mark in the SEC/Big 12 challenge -- the best record by any school in either conference.

The Tigers are coming off their best performance of the season in an 88-82 upset of No. 12 Missouri. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The Bears are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Auburn odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Baylor picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Auburn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Auburn vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Auburn spread: Bears -14.5

Baylor vs. Auburn over-under: 154.5 points

Baylor vs. Auburn money line: Bears -1600; Tigers +850

AUB: The Tigers are No. 1 nationally with 106 blocked shots

BAY: The Bears lead the nation in scoring margin (+25.7)

Latest Odds: Baylor Bears -14.5 Bet Now

Why Baylor can cover



Leading scorer Jared Butler was limited to a season-low seven points at Texas Tech two weeks ago but has bounced back in strong fashion. The junior point guard is averaging 21.7 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 63.9 percent overall and burying 14 of 20 3-point attempts over the past three games. He leads the Big 12 Conference in steals (2.3), 3-point percentage (.482) and 3-pointers made (2.7).

The Bears own a 11-5 record against teams from the Southeastern Conference since the 2012-13 season. They can beat you in a multitude of ways, leading the country in 3-point shooting (44.0 percent) and ranking in the top 10 nationally in a slew of categories, including scoring (87.8 points), steals (9.9) and turnovers forced (18.9). Fast starts are a staple for Baylor, which has led by at least 13 points at halftime in 10 of 15 games.

Why Auburn can cover

Prize recruit Sharife Cooper is showing what all the buzz was about since he was cleared to play by the NCAA after missing 11 games. The freshman point guard is averaging 22.3 points and 8.7 assists in his six games, turning in a monster performance in the upset of Missouri with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He went to the free throw line a staggering 21 times and converted 18 in Tuesday's victory.

The Tigers are 4-2 with Cooper in the lineup and the losses have come by a combined six points to Alabama and Arkansas. Auburn has registered 14 blocked shots in two of its last five games, with sophomore center Babatunde Akingbola swatting away five and freshman forward JT Thor collecting four to go along with 12 points and five boards on Tuesday. Second-leading scorer Allen Flanigan is averaging 15.5 points since Cooper joined the lineup.

How to make Auburn vs. Baylor picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams combine for 155 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Auburn vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.