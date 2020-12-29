The second-ranked Baylor Bears will return to action after a seven-day break when they host the Central Arkansas Bears in non-conference action on Tuesday. Baylor (6-0), which is tied for second in the Big 12 Conference at 1-0, placed second in the league at 15-3 and 26-4 overall a year ago. Central Arkansas (1-6), which has yet to open conference play, finished ninth in the Southland Conference at 9-11 and was 10-21 overall a year ago. Baylor leads the all-time series 2-0.

Tip-off from Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, is set for 4 p.m. ET. Baylor leads the nation in 3-point percentage (47.0) and ranks sixth in 3-pointers made (11.7). Baylor is a 34-point favorite in the latest Central Arkansas vs. Baylor odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 156.5. Before making any Baylor vs. Central Arkansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's off to a profitable start in the 2020-21 season, going 16-12 on all its top-rated picks and returning almost $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Central Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Central Arkansas vs. Baylor:

Central Arkansas vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -34

Central Arkansas vs. Baylor over-under: 156.5 points

CA: Is outrebounding its opponents by an average of 2.6 per game

BU: Ranks second nationally in scoring margin at plus-32.7 and has won five of six games by 30 or more points

Why Baylor can cover



Baylor looks to start the season 7-0 for the first time since starting 15-0 in 2016-17. It has five players averaging double-digit scoring and seven players averaging 8.5 or more. Leading the way is senior guard MaCio Teague, who averages 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He has been on fire from the field, connecting on 48.5 percent of his field goals, including 40 percent from 3-point range. He is also hitting on 84.2 percent of his free throws.

Redshirt sophomore guard Adam Flagler is also averaging 15.3 points per game, coming off the bench. He is hitting on 55.3 percent of his field goals, including 48 percent from 3-point range. He is knocking down 87.5 percent of his free throws. Flagler is also dishing out three assists per game and grabbing 2.8 rebounds. He has missed the last two games but is expected back on Tuesday. He played his freshman season at Presbyterian and was named the Big South Freshman of the Year in 2018-19 after leading the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game.

Why Central Arkansas can cover

Central Arkansas has played several big-name programs to start the abbreviated non-conference season and has held its own, not losing any game by more than 25 points. Senior guard Rylan Bergersen has powered the offense, averaging 15.3 points per game. He has connected on 48.7 percent of his field goals, including 42.3 percent from 3-point range. He is also averaging four rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals. He has scored in double figures in all seven games, including a 22-point performance at Memphis on Dec. 4.

Also leading the way for Central Arkansas is senior guard DeAndre Jones, who is averaging 10.3 points per game on 41.5 percent shooting from the floor and 48.3 percent from 3-point range. He leads the team with 4.6 assists. His best scoring outing was on Dec. 6 at Arkansas-Little Rock when he scored 23 points.

How to make Baylor vs. Central Arkansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with just four players expected to score more than 13 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Central Arkansas vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Baylor vs. Central Arkansas spread you need to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.