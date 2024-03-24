The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears and the No. 6 seed Clemson Tigers will battle in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Tigers are looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018. Clemson knocked off the No. 11 seed New Mexico 77-56. Meanwhile, Baylor blew out No. 14 seed Colgate 92-67 on Friday.

Tipoff from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. Baylor is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Clemson vs. Baylor odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145. Before making any Baylor vs. Clemson picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Clemson. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Clemson vs. Baylor:

Clemson vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -4.5

Clemson vs. Baylor over/under: 145 points

Clemson vs. Baylor money line: Bears -197, Tigers +162

CLEM: Clemson is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games in March

BAY: Baylor is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

Clemson vs. Baylor picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Clemson can cover

Senior forward PJ Hall is a very active and mobile presence in the frontcourt. Hall has the ability to score from all three levels but excels more in the lane. He leads the team in scoring (18.7) to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. On March 13 against Boston College, Hall had 21 points and one block.

Junior forward Ian Schieffelin plays well in the post and is a consistent threat on the glass. Schieffelin is fearless around the basket and has a soft touch in the lane. He leads the team in rebounds (9.6) to go along with 9.8 points per game. In his last outing, Schieffelin finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Baylor can cover

Freshman guard Ja'kobe Walter gives the Bears a shifty ball handler with good handles and acceleration to blow past defenders. The Texas native uses his quickness to create space along with a smooth jumper. He averages a team-high 14.4 points with 4.4 rebounds per contest. In the first-round win over Colgate, Walter had 19 points and four rebounds.

Senior forward Jalen Bridges is an athletic force with good versatility. Bridges has a reliable jumper while being a relentless defender. The West Virginia native logs 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. In Friday's victory over Colgate, he notched 23 points and five rebounds while knocking down five 3-pointers. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Clemson vs. Baylor picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 153 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Clemson, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that is 29-19 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.