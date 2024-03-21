A spot in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament will be on the line when the Baylor Bears and Colgate Raiders collide on Friday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The Bears (23-10) tied for third in the Big 12. Last week, they advanced to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals where they were knocked off by eventual tournament champion Iowa State. Meanwhile, the Raiders (25-9) enter Friday's game after winning both the regular season and tournament titles in the Patriot League.



Tip-off is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 14 points in the latest Baylor vs. Colgate odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Colgate vs. Baylor picks, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Baylor vs. Colgate spread: Bears -14

Baylor vs. Colgate over/under: 138.5 points

Baylor vs. Colgate money line: Bears -1095, Raiders +696

BAYL: The Bears are ninth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (38.8)

COLG: The Raiders rank 10th in the country in scoring defense (63.2 points per game)

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor features a future NBA first-rounder in Ja'Kobe Walter. A 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from McKinney, Texas, Walter leads the team in scoring (14.2 points per game) while shooting 34.0% on 3-pointers. For his efforts this season, he was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Walter and the Bears are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country. Baylor shoots 38.8% from behind the arc, which leads the Big 12 and ranks ninth in the nation. The Bears have made at least 10 3-pointers 13 times this season.

Why Colgate can cover

Colgate has been playing excellent defense all season. The Raiders give up just 63.2 points per game, which ranks 10th in the country. During Patriot League play, Colgate held its opponents to 60 points or fewer 10 times, including two of its three opponents in the Patriot League Tournament.

In addition, the Raiders will face a Baylor team that will be missing one of its key contributors. Langston Love, who is the team's sixth man, will not play on Friday and is doubtful to play in the postseason with an ankle injury coach Scott Drew said on Wednesday. The absence of Love is significant as he scores 11.0 points per game and leads the team in 3-point percentage at 48.0% (minimum 13 attempts).

