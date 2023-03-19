Who's Playing

Creighton @ Baylor

Regular Season Records: Creighton 22-12; Baylor 23-10

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays and the #11 Baylor Bears are set to clash at 7:10 p.m. ET March 19 at Ball Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Creighton will be seeking to avenge the 65-59 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 21 of 2017.

The Bluejays beat the NC State Wolfpack 72-63 this past Friday. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner took over for Creighton, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Baylor earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 74-56 win over the Santa Barbara Gauchos. Baylor's guard Adam Flagler did his thing and had 18 points and five assists.

Creighton is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Brigham Young Cougars Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-80. In other words, don't count the Bears out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $215.00

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.