The third-seeded Baylor Bears will battle the sixth-seeded Creighton Bluejays in a 2023 NCAA Tournament South Region second round matchup on Sunday. The Bluejays (22-12, 14-6 Big East), who placed third in their conference, held off North Carolina State 72-63 in Friday's first round matchup. The Bears (23-10, 11-7 Big 12), who tied for third in their league, rolled to a 74-56 win over UC Santa Barbara in the first round. Baylor is appearing in its eighth NCAA Tournament in the last nine that have been held, while Creighton is making its third consecutive appearance.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Creighton leads the all-time series 3-2, but Baylor won the only NCAA Tournament meeting between the teams, an 85-55 win in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament. The Bears are 1-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. Baylor odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 146. Before making any Baylor vs. Creighton picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Creighton vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -1

Creighton vs. Baylor over/under: 146 points

Creighton vs. Baylor money line: Creighton -105, Baylor -115

CREI: The Bluejays are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

BAY: The Bears are 7-1 ATS in their last eight NCAA Tournament games

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears have four players averaging in double-figure scoring, led by senior guard Adam Flagler. He is coming off an 18-point and five-assist performance in the first round win over UC Santa Barbara. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last five games, including a 20-point effort in a 73-58 loss to Iowa State on March 4. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is also connecting on 42.6% of his shots from the floor, including a blistering 40.8% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.

Freshman guard Keyonte George also plays an important role for the Bears. In 32 starts this season, he is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is also connecting on 79.2% of his free throws. He has reached double-digit scoring in 23 games on the year, including a season-high 32 in an 83-78 win at West Virginia on Jan. 11.

Why Creighton can cover

Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner has been a difference maker for the Bluejays. He is coming off a dominant performance in Friday's first round win, scoring 31 points, grabbing seven rebounds, blocking three shots and dishing out two assists. He has scored 20 points or more in three of the past four games. In 31 starts, he is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 assists in 32 minutes of action. He is connecting on 71.7% of his field goals and 78.3% of his free throws.

Also helping power Creighton is sophomore guard Trey Alexander. He has scored in double figures in four of the past five games, including a 25-point effort in a 99-59 win over Georgetown on March 1. He had nine points against NC State on Friday. In 34 starts this season, Alexander is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He has been red hot from the field, connecting on 44.9% of his field goals, including 42.8% from 3-point range and 80.7% from the foul stripe.

