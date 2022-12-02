Who's Playing

No. 14 Gonzaga @ No. 6 Baylor

Current Records: Gonzaga 5-2; Baylor 5-2

What to Know

The #14 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the #6 Baylor Bears at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Sanford Pentagon. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Gonzaga came out on top in a nail-biter against the Xavier Musketeers on Sunday, sneaking past 88-84. Gonzaga's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Julian Strawther, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and nine boards, and forward Anton Watson, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds. Strawther's performance made up for a slower game against the Purdue Boilermakers last Friday. Strawther's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Baylor suffered a grim 96-70 defeat to the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday. Guard Keyonte George wasn't much of a difference maker for Baylor; George played for 26 minutes with and four turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Gonzaga's win brought them up to 5-2 while the Bears' loss pulled them down to an identical 5-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Gonzaga enters the contest with a 51.90% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball. Baylor has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the seventh most points per game in college basketball at 88.1.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $62.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor and Gonzaga both have one win in their last two games.