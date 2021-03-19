The Baylor Bears are one of the four No. 1 seeds in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and they will begin their journey through Indianapolis on Friday afternoon. Baylor takes on the No. 16 seed Hartford Hawks in the opening round. Hartford is 15-8 overall, but the Hawks won their last five games on the way to the America East title. Baylor lost its last game to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament, but the Bears are an impressive 22-2 this season.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bears as 25.5-point favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 140 in the latest Baylor vs. Hartford odds.

Baylor vs. Hartford spread: Baylor -25.5

Baylor vs. Hartford over-under: 140 points

Baylor vs. Hartford money line: Baylor -4500, Hartford +1500

BAY: The Bears are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

HART: The Hawks are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor's offense is virtually unstoppable and that shows up in the team's statistical profile. The Bears are a top-three group nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, and Baylor leads the country in 3-point shooting accuracy, converting 41.8 percent of its attempts. That long-range proficiency leads Baylor to a 57.5 percent effective field goal shooting mark, and the Bears are also No. 4 in the country in offensive rebounding, securing 37.5 percent of their own misses. Baylor takes care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 17.6 percent of possessions, and they have the edge in the possession battle.

On the defensive side, Baylor is No. 3 in the country in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on 24.6 percent of possessions. The Bears are No. 7 in the land in steal rate (12.7 percent), and above-average in shooting efficiency allowed. The Bears are also more athletic than the Hawks, with a 10.3 percent blocked shot rate that lands well above the national average of 8.8 percent.

Why Hartford can cover

Hartford is a stout defensive team, landing well above the national average in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Hawks are a top-10 team in the county in limiting the 3-point shooting of their opponents (28.7 percent), and that is crucial against an explosive Baylor offense. Hartford is also very strong in preventing opponents from getting to the free throw line, and Baylor is shaky in both free throw creation rate (287th in the country) and free throw accuracy (under 70 percent).

They are also above-average in both shooting efficiency allowed and turnover creation. On the other end, Hartford is a strong 2-point shooting team, converting 51.4 percent of its attempts, and the Hawks have a path to second-chance points against a Baylor team that struggles to secure defensive rebounds.

