Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Baylor
Current Records: Iowa State 17-12; Baylor 22-8
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cyclones and the #7 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Ferrell Center. Baylor should still be feeling good after a win, while Iowa State will be looking to regain their footing.
It was close but no cigar for Iowa State as they fell 72-69 to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday. The losing side was boosted by guard Gabe Kalscheur, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Baylor beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 74-68 on Monday. Baylor can attribute much of their success to guard Adam Flagler, who had 13 points and six assists along with five boards, and guard Dale Bonner, who had 15 points.
The Cyclones are expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Iowa State had enough points to win and then some against the Bears in the teams' previous meeting last December, taking their contest 77-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Bears are a big 8-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Baylor have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Iowa State 77 vs. Baylor 62
- Mar 05, 2022 - Baylor 75 vs. Iowa State 68
- Jan 01, 2022 - Baylor 77 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 23, 2021 - Baylor 77 vs. Iowa State 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - Baylor 76 vs. Iowa State 65
- Jan 29, 2020 - Baylor 67 vs. Iowa State 53
- Jan 15, 2020 - Baylor 68 vs. Iowa State 55
- Mar 14, 2019 - Iowa State 83 vs. Baylor 66
- Feb 19, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Iowa State 69
- Jan 08, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Iowa State 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - Baylor 81 vs. Iowa State 67
- Jan 13, 2018 - Iowa State 75 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - Iowa State 72 vs. Baylor 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Baylor 65 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 16, 2016 - Baylor 100 vs. Iowa State 91
- Jan 09, 2016 - Baylor 94 vs. Iowa State 89