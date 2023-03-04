Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Baylor

Current Records: Iowa State 17-12; Baylor 22-8

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cyclones and the #7 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Ferrell Center. Baylor should still be feeling good after a win, while Iowa State will be looking to regain their footing.

It was close but no cigar for Iowa State as they fell 72-69 to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday. The losing side was boosted by guard Gabe Kalscheur, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Baylor beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 74-68 on Monday. Baylor can attribute much of their success to guard Adam Flagler, who had 13 points and six assists along with five boards, and guard Dale Bonner, who had 15 points.

The Cyclones are expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Iowa State had enough points to win and then some against the Bears in the teams' previous meeting last December, taking their contest 77-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 8-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Baylor have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.