Baylor vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 29 from proven model

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the top-ranked Baylor Bears and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off at 9 p.m. ET tonight at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 9-10 overall and 8-3 at home, while Baylor is 17-1 overall and 5-0 on the road. Baylor has won 16 consecutive games and has not lost since Nov. 8. Iowa State, meanwhile, stumbles into tonight's contest having lost three of its past four games. The Bears are favored by four-points in the latest Iowa State vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under is set at 137.

Baylor vs. Iowa State spread: Baylor -4

Baylor vs. Iowa State over-under: 137 points

Baylor vs. Iowa State money line: Iowa State +164, Baylor -191

What you need to know about Iowa State

The Cyclones fell 80-76 to Auburn on Saturday. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 23 points, while Tyrese Haliburton finished with 12 points along with six rebounds. Haliburton leads the team in scoring averaging 15.7 points per game. The Cyclones enter Wednesday's matchup against Baylor averaging 76.2 points per game, which ranks 64th in the nation.

And while Iowa State has won just two of its last eight games, the Cyclones are 8-3 in their last 11 home games. Plus, Iowa State has covered the spread in nine of its last 12 games played in January.

What you need to know about Baylor

Baylor strolled past Florida with points to spare on Saturday, taking the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup 72-61. Baylor had double-digit scores from four players: Devonte Bandoo (16), MaCio Teague (16), Davion Mitchell (12), and Jared Butler (10). The Bears held the Gators to 44 percent shooting from the field, while connecting on nine three-point field goals. Baylor scored 13 of the final 15 points of the first half to take control of the matchup. At 17-1, Baylor matched its best start in school history, as the Bears have earned that record twice before, most recently in 2016-17.

Baylor has also had success against Iowa State in its most recent meetings. In fact, the Bears have won four of their last five meetings against the Cyclones.

